Elizabeth Olsen claims WandaVision has ‘Luke Skywalker Mandalorian’ moment and we think we know who it is

The mysteries surrounding WandaVision have kept the fans going nuts since the show premiered weeks ago. Theories such as the possibility of Mephisto being the one in control of Wanda’s reality have abounded on the internet.

We also speculated whether Monica Rambeau gained powers from the Thanos snap.

But over the past week or so, the cast members have been opening up in such a way that would make Tom Holland’s spoiler-ish antics look tame.

And this all stems from a continued message that something huge is about to happen.

For example, this week, Elizabeth Olsen was asked by TVLine whether WandaVision will have its own Luke Skywalker Mandalorian surprise and she confirmed with a brief “yes” to the outlet.

The outlet further raises eyebrows by saying she was “really excited” about this Luke Skywalker Moment for WandaVision.

Since this report, the web has gone into a frenzy making all sorts of speculations and theories. Some have claimed it’s going to be Magneto, Tony Stark, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, etc.

But, given some historical details, we believe we know the exact answer. Let’s overthink the answer to this massive WandaVision news.

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier is the WandaVision surprise

Bear in mind, as far as the actual spoiler is concerned, this writer has zero knowledge if the above is true. For all we know, Roger Rabbit could be crossing over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the WandaVision finale.

But, there are two massive clues that point to Sir Patrick Stewart being the Luke Skywalker of WandaVision.

Clue number one — Let’s go back to January 2020 when Digital Spy had a conversation with Stewart about the potential of reprising his role for Kevin Feige. In that discussion, Stewart says he met with Feige about the possibility explaining:

“I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations and there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.”

Now, Stewart does sprinkle some doubt adding Logan seemed like the perfect endpoint for the character.

“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.”

Patrick Stewart saying this makes sense but it also does not mean he is telling the truth. If he were the big WandaVision secret, he would definitely want to misdirect the audience.

Furthermore, this does suggest Kevin Feige was looking for X-Men around the time WandaVision began production, back in November of 2019, and this meeting could have been for the show.

This brings us to clue number two.

Paul Bettany has never worked with this actor

Recently, Paul Bettany gave an interview to Lights, Camera, Pod where he gave the biggest hint of all about who the surprise cameo might be.

In the discussion, Bettany can’t hold back his excitement about a certain surprise cameo that he has always wanted to work with saying:

“I get to work with an actor that’s going to be a surprise for everybody. … I’ve been wanting to work with (this person) forever who is just unbelievable and we have some real fireworks together.”

Now, assuming that Bettany is referring to the same person as Olsen, it’s time to connect some dots.

It cannot possibly be Ian McKellen as Magneto because they both worked together on The Da Vinci Code and shared scenes together.

Considering what Elizabeth Olsen said, it cannot be Doctor Strange who leaves an impact like Luke Skywalker. And, it’s hard to imagine Bettany has been waiting forever to work with someone like say Tobey Maguire– no offense to Maguire.

It’s this writer’s opinion the only possible direction this points to is a mutant. And unless Hugh Jackman comes out of retirement (which does not seem likely), the only actor that can possibly shake the room and cause a storm on the level of Luke Skywalker has to be Sir Patrick Stewart.

Then again, maybe we are overlooking Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze.

New episodes of WandaVision release every Friday on Disney+.