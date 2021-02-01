WandaVision theory: The ‘Blip’ gave Monica Rambeau powers

Monica Rambeau on WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the best things about WandaVision airing weekly on Disney+ is that it gives fans a chance to discuss theories and predict what might happen.

This is something the instant gratification of Netflix’s full season drops has taken away from fans.

The big mystery of WandaVision — who created this world — seems to have been partially answered in the fourth episode. It also showed that Wanda has the power to evict anyone from her town, including Monica Rambeau.

However, in a recent theory floated by Nerdist, it also might have shown that Monica has superpowers too, and the Blip caused it.

Monica Rambeau on WandaVision

The last time anyone saw Monica Rambeau, she was a little girl in Captain Marvel. Now, it has been 20+ years, and she is an adult who works for S.W.O.R.D., an organization she helped her mother build.

However, Monica was one of the people snapped out of existence by Thanos. Episode 4 of WandaVision showed her returning to reality in a horrific scene where everyone returned and had no idea what was happening.

For Monica, no time had passed, but it had been five years, and her mother died of cancer while she was gone. Monica ended up returning to S.W.O.R.D. and was sent on a ground mission to Westview.

Jimmy Wu, the FBI agent from Ant-Man and the Wasp, was there and let her know there was a field around the town that kept everyone out. However, Monica could somehow see the invisible force field and then walked through it, getting sucked into Wanda’s world.

Why could she pass through, and how was she blown through multiple walls and out of the town and still managed to survive that experience?

Does Monica Rambeau have powers?

In the comic books, Monica Rambeau is a superhero, and at one time was known as Captain Marvel. However, in the MCU, she was not superpowered at all.

However, Nerdist had a theory that she, and maybe numerous other people, gained superpowers when they returned from the Blip. The idea here is that these people will become the mutants in the MCU.

It is an interesting theory because there is no way to show mutants suddenly appeared without something big happening. Some people believe that Wanda will create M-Day in the MCU, but in reverse at the end of WandaVision.

M-Day was an event where a traumatized Wanda took away the powers of 91.4% of the world’s mutants with three words – “no more mutants.” There is a thought she could create mutants at the end of WandaVision.

Another theory is that Wanda will do something terrible to wreck the world and create the multiverse that will lead to Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will bring mutants into the MCU world.

However, this new theory is also possible. Could the Blip have caused a dormant mutation in countless humans to kick into effect and create the mutants? That would make Monica Rambeau the first known mutant and kick off the world of the X-Men.

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+ with new episodes hitting every Friday.