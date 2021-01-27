WandaVision has a big-name actor that hasn’t been revealed yet

Vision and Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

Marvel’s slow-burn release of WandaVision has allowed fans to explore everything about each of the half-hour episodes, looking for clues about what is happening.

While some fans hate waiting and don’t understand the WandaVision sitcom setting, the truth is that something big is coming. The exciting part is watching as it plays out week by week.

Now, Paul Bettany has fans deep-diving into Marvel lore after dropping a major hint for an upcoming episode.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

A big-name actor is coming to WandaVision

In an interview with Lights, Camera, Pod, Paul Bettany (Vision) said that WandaVision will cause fans to see the entire MCU “in a whole new light.”

He also said something is coming that excited him, as he got a chance to work with a secret actor in the series, one that hadn’t been announced yet.

“I work with this actor that I have always wanted to work with, and we have fireworks together, and the scenes are great, and I think people will be really excited,” Bettany said.

Now, the fans are wondering who this secret actor is.

Who is coming to WandaVision?

There are two ways to think about this comment.

One idea is that it is a brand-new character that will be the surprise villain of the series, such as someone like Mephisto and Marvel kept the big-name actor a secret to not spoil the series.

Another idea is that someone has returned from the MCU or the TV shows that Bettany had not worked with yet. One idea is Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

WandaVision is supposed to lead directly into the storyline from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, with a stop in the third Spider-Man movie. While Vision and Strange were both in Avengers: Infinity War, they never shared a scene together.

Strange was part of the team with Iron Man that went into space while Vision was in the group that battled Thanos in Wakanda. It is possible that Doctor Strange could show up in WandaVision to try to pull Wanda out of the dreamworld, causing everything in the Marvel Universe to implode.

While no one wants to be spoiled to something that has an actor like Bettany so excited, it is always fun to speculate. That is what makes shows like WandaVision so great.

The first three episodes of WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+ with a new episode hitting every Friday.