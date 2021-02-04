Star Wars’ The Mandalorian Nominated for Golden Globe, WGA Awards

Bagging more: The Mandalorian gathered more awards

The Mandalorian, already one of the most popular streamed television shows on the planet, has added yet more professional accolades to its trophy case. It was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Drama Television Series, as well as a nod from the Writers Guild of America for Best Drama Series.

The Star Wars serial program, which streams on Disney+, debuted in 2019 and completed its second season in December 2020. Within the Star Wars universe timeline, the series is set just after the end of Return of the Jedi and approximately two decades before The Force Awakens.

Since Lucasfilm has announced an extensive slate of new streaming shows to join its flagpole production, the next episodes will appear no earlier than 2022.

The show has proved itself such a success that three of these programs are spinoffs of The Mandalorian, which is itself a cinematic spinoff: The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, and Ahsoka.

Online celebration

Actor Pedro Pascal, who portrays the title character, celebrated the Golden Globe news both on Instagram as well as on Twitter. “GOLD BABY!!!” he wrote on Twitter, sharing the official Star Wars account’s announcement. He tagged showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, as well as The Mandalorian’s account. Pascal also noted the achievement in an Instagram story.

For its part, the Mandalorian account posted the Writers Guild of America news on its account, adding a picture of Mando with his social media darling of a foster son, Grogu (Baby Yoda.) The show was recognized for drama series writing. Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni were singled out.

Congratulations to Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni on their nomination for Best Drama Series by the Writers Guild of America for #TheMandalorian. pic.twitter.com/b2EK0olOcT — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 3, 2021

Other honors

The Mandalorian, although only two years old, has nabbed honors most other productions never attain. The series has already received several other awards and nominations.

Just this week, composer Ludwig Goransson was nominated for Outstanding Original Score For a Television Production by the Society of Composers and Lyricists. Last month, the American Film Institute named it a top television show of 2020.

In 2020, The Mandalorian was nominated for 14 Emmys and took home 7, including awards in cinematography, music (Goransson again), production design, sound editing, visual effects, and stunt coordination.

So far in the 2021 awards season, The Mandalorian has been nominated as Best Drama Series in the Critics’ Choice Television Awards. The Satellite Awards included it in its list of nominees for Best Television Series in the Genre category. It also won a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.