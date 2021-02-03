Composer Ludwig Goransson has been recognized by his peers yet again for his outstanding work composing the music for breakout Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

Goransson’s work was nominated for an award in the category of “Outstanding Original Score For a Television Production” by the Society of Composers and Lyricists. The Mandalorian’s official Twitter feed broke the news with an image of a cheering Baby Yoda in the cockpit of the Razor Crest with Mando.

Goransson has already won an Emmy for his 2019 work on The Mandalorian; his score for Tenet was also nominated by the SCL in the category of Original Score for a Studio Film.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Successor to John Williams

Goransson’s work on The Mandalorian has won universal acclaim from longtime Star Wars fans and new viewers alike.

He took on the near-impossible task of adding music to the sci-fi series in the footsteps of composing icon John Williams, whose music has defined much of cinema of the latter half of the 20th century.

Williams’ sweeping orchestral themes for the nine Star Wars films has brought to life such disapparate scenes as epic space battles, tiny Ewoks making their way through a forest, and the angry strides of villain Darth Vader.

His score for the original Star Wars film, released in 1977, has become intertwined with pop culture in innumerable ways. Williams also gave the world the thrilling Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Main Theme from Jaws.

Congratulations to @LudwigGoransson for receiving a nomination for Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards! pic.twitter.com/wtFLVBbZVF — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2021

His Own Style

Goransson deftly followed Williams’ titanic presence by honoring his style while not attempting to imitate it.

An eclectic composer who also works with industrial sounds, Goransson blended echoes of the American West, electric guitar presence, and thudding, mechanical sounds to score the widely ranging scenes of The Mandalorian.

The eight-note melody which first introduced the character in the premiere episode of Season 1 has already become closely associated with the show, setting it apart from the rest of the Star Wars universe as a unique but authentic component.

New Awards

If you’ve not heard of the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, that’s probably because they haven’t been on the nomination landscape very long.

The SCL awards were inaugurated just last year. They were among the first to distinguish music written specifically for video games and streaming television shows, along with movies and independent films.

The Society of Composers and Lyricists has roots in the Golden Age of Hollywood and can trace its history back to 1945. It has formerly given Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement Awards to the likes of Randy Newman, Bill Conti, and Quincy Jones.

While these recognitions will continue, the yearly awards are a new venture.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney Plus.