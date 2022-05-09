New House of the Dragon trailer introduces key House Targaryen supporters

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

It seems like August 21 can’t come quickly enough when it comes to fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, for that is when House of the Dragon will premiere.

The new spinoff series will do a deep dive into House Targaryen and will be set some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series.

Game of Thrones saw House Targaryen as a family that had mostly disintegrated after Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) had the last king killed. This left two siblings, Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Daenerys managed to take the Iron Throne close to the end of the series but did not succeed as ruler for very long.

Now, House of the Dragon is set to look back at a much more prosperous time for House Targaryen.

HBO releases new House of the Dragon trailer

Previously, HBO released a trailer for the spinoff series back in October of 2021. This gave fans of the original show a look at the new characters.

Now, a new teaser delves further into the story and introduces a new spin on the game of thrones.

Running at over 1.30 minutes, the clip opens with a shot of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

“What is this brief, mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?” Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) asks as a shot of Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is shown.

The teaser then changes course and shows the key houses that are in support of House Targaryen during this timeframe.

Rickard Stark is one such supporter. Fans of Game of Thrones will remember the Starks, who wound up in charge of Westeros at the end of the original series.

The aforementioned Corlys Velaryn is also shown swearing this allegiance to House Targaryen. Boremund Baratheon also gives fealty to the Targaryens.

All of these characters promise to be faithful to King Viserys (Paddy Considine), of whom Viserys from Game of Thrones was named. They also confirm that the king’s named heir is Princess Rhaenyra.

Because she is a woman, this causes some conflict.

“Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Says Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who is the wife of Lord Corlys and cousin of Viserys.

This appears to set up the conflict for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

New key artwork was also released

HBO’s official Instagram account also released several new images across two posts that revealed not only key artwork for House of the Dragon but some promotional still as well.

The key artwork shows various characters all standing in front of a flaming dragon.

The promotional stills are various images that were shown in the new trailer and give viewers a chance to get a better look at the new characters.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.