House of the Dragon’s first major trailer released: Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

The wait has been a long one. But, finally, viewers can get their first look at a trailer for HBO’s upcoming epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

Set some 200 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones, this new prequel series will take a deep dive into House Targaryen.

There has been very little news beyond cast announcements and a few officially released pics from the new show.

Now, fans can finally get a look at the trailer and return to the dark and dangerous world of Westeros.

House of the Dragon trailer

While short, the trailer offers plenty of new content regarding this upcoming series. The familiar feel of the original HBO series is definitely evident but features heavily on the Targaryens, which also brings a new dimension.

Previously, in Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was the only main character from this prestigious — and decidedly unstable — house.

She and her brother had started out in Season 1 as outcasts and homeless. However, Daenerys grew in standing until many recognized her as the one true ruler of Westeros.

The new trailer, however, is filled with plenty of the light-haired Targaryens as well as the prospect of plenty of dragons when the show finally premieres.

“Gods, kings, fire, blood,” the clip opens with as a deluge of new characters is shown. Among them is Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

A few other main characters that are not Targaryens also feature in the new clip.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower is shown during what appears to be a banquet event and is carrying a decorative knife or sword.

Steve Toussaint, as Lord Corlys Velaryon, also makes an appearance.

The clip ends with the impressive tagline, “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.”

And, as to be expected, it seems that House of the Dragon will contain plenty of these fiery mythical beasts, according to Comic Book.

“I’m looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons. We had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we got like 17 of them,” Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin revealed.

When will House of the Dragon premiere?

With HBO finally dropping a new clip for House of the Dragon, many fans watched until the end, hoping that a premiere date would also be announced.

Presently, the network has only released the starting year of 2022. Unfortunately, nothing has changed with this trailer.

The clip ended with an impressive display of the House Targaryen sigil bursting into flames. Then went on to announce the release date as 2022 once more before asking fans to pick their HBO Max subscription ahead of then so that they don’t miss out on watching.

But, with the new year approaching and new content released by HBO, viewers are hopeful that this is merely the starting point and that a premiere date will be announced soon.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022