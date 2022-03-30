House of the Dragon Season 1 premiere date finally confirmed

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

While the most recent news regarding the Season 1 drop date for HBO’s House of the Dragon was less than positive, it seems viewers can finally put a date in their calendar.

House of the Dragon is the hugely anticipated prequel epic fantasy series that will bring to life House Targaryen in all its glory.

Set hundreds of years before the events that unfolded in HBO’s original series, Game of Thrones, fans will get a closer look at the Targaryens during their heyday.

Season 1 premiere date announced

Ever since the announcement that HBO had greenlit House of the Dragon, viewers have been eager to learn the premiere date. However, filming only finished recently, and the network was hesitant to announce the date too early.

This was due, in part, to the fact that with the current global coronavirus pandemic, it was much better to wait and plan for delays than release a date and hope that nothing would go wrong.

In addition to this, with a show like House of the Dragon, which will most likely require plenty of CGI for the aforementioned dragons, it seemed wise to wait.

However, now HBO and its British counterpart, Sky TV have released the premiere date for Season 1.

According to a tweet to HBO Max’s official Twitter account, Season 1 of House of the Dragon will drop on August 21.

They shared the information along with a new image of the TV series. The picture showed a dragon egg that appeared to be splitting open after being heated.

As Game of Thrones fans will know, this is how dragon eggs hatch after Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) walked through a roaring fire with hers.

Along with this announcement, Sky TV, which is an English network, also confirmed that House of the Dragon would premiere on their network on August 22, which coincides with the US release date. The assumption to be made here is that all other international release dates will be the same.

New House of the Dragon images also revealed

Along with the exciting announcement, HBO also released a slew of new images of characters featuring in House of the Dragon. These were shared on the House of the Dragon official Twitter account.

Included were images of previously seen characters in the new series, such as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Young Rhaenyra & Young Alicent.



Along with these were some first-time stills for characters announced but not yet seen.

These included a still of Young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Young Alicent (Emily Carey), Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno).

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21 and on Sky TV on August 22, 2022.