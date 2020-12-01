NCIS TV schedule: Return dates for all three NCIS shows on CBS

CBS gave the trio of NCIS shows a week off. No new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, or NCIS: New Orleans appear on the network this week, but the good news is that the return dates have all been revealed.

Missing a week of NCIS after the season started with two flashback episodes may be a tad frustrating to some viewers, but at least answers are coming soon in regard to why it appeared that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot McGee (Sean Murray).

But wait we all must, because there is no new episode of NCIS on December 1, and we are fresh off a weekend where NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA got removed from the Sunday night schedule on CBS.

Below we will break down the exact return dates for each of the NCIS shows and provide specific information on when viewers can next see their favorite casts in action again.

Upcoming NCIS TV schedule for new episodes

NCIS: Los Angeles is the first of the trio of shows to return. It will have a double feature taking place on Sunday, December 6.

NCIS is then the second show to return, with a new episode scheduled for Tuesday, December 8. A synopsis for the new episode was revealed by CBS and we are going to get to see more of Fornell (Joe Spano) trying to solve the case from the season premiere.

And finally, we have NCIS: New Orleans returning for a brand new episode on Sunday, December 13. That’s a bit of a wait for the Scott Bakula-led cast to return to television, but at least the winter hiatus hasn’t begun yet for NOLA.

400 episodes down. Still got it! What did you think of tonight’s NEW episode of #NCIS? pic.twitter.com/NiiKJHJE8J — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 25, 2020

NCIS return dates

Here is a specific breakdown of the dates and times that each new episode will air on CBS

NCIS: LA airs Sunday, December 6 at 9/8c and 10/9c.

NCIS airs Tuesday, December 8 at 8/7c.

NCIS: NOLA airs Sunday, December 13 at 10/9c.

In regard to the episodes on December 6, CBS has already warned viewers on the East Coast and in the Central time zone that NFL action could lead to the show starting at least 30 minutes late in each time slot.

For the return of NCIS: New Orleans, note that the show has been moved to its new time slot. That’s where the show was airing in the spring of 2020 and where it will reside moving forward as well. It’s tough to have the show that late at night, but CBS wanted to open up the 8/7c time slot for the winter months.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS, NCIS: LA airs Sunday nights at 9/8c, and NCIS: NOLA airs Sunday nights at 10/9c.