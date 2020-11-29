Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
When does NCIS come on again? Season 18, Episode 3 scheduled


NCIS Cast Season 18
The NCIS cast is working with a lot of different timelines during Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 isn’t on this week. Instead of airing a new NCIS episode, CBS is going to show Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and then Let’s Make a Deal Primetime on Tuesday night.

For fans of FBI, it also means that the crime-drama isn’t going to have a new episode either. In the 10/9c time slot, though, FBI: Most Wanted will air, but it is a repeat episode that debuted back in January.

While it is normal for CBS to have breaks during the season, especially when it comes to the weeks near holidays, it may seem abrupt and become disappointing to NCIS fans who just want to see new content.

Having a break after just two episodes may seem abnormal, but nothing is normal about the way that television programs have had to be filmed and presented during the pandemic.

When does NCIS come on again?

The next new episode of NCIS that will air on CBS is called Blood and Treasure. NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 will air for the first time on Tuesday, December 8 in the familiar 8/7c time slot.

At least it’s not a long wait until the new episode debuts. Some shows, like the Chicago-based NBC programs, are already on a winter hiatus until January. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. each only aired two episodes before the holiday break.

Blood and Treasure episode synopsis

CBS has released a brief episode synopsis ahead of time and it reads as follows:

“The discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin, on NCIS.”

It looks like we may get some answers to what happened during the NCIS season premiere. That episode left viewers with a lot of questions, including why it looked like Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot McGee (Sean Murray).

Last week, viewers got a nice treat, as Young Gibbs and Young Ducky were featured in an extended flashback episode. It also meant that we got to see actor David McCallum for the first time in a while (he plays Dr. Mallard).

Moving forward, the next new episode will also be a flashback, as we find out more about what Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) were up to in their search for a man responsible for the overdose of Fornell’s daughter.

It will also be one of the few episodes left that we get to see one of the primary characters before they leave the show for good.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

