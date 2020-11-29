When is NCIS: Los Angeles on again? Season 12 takes a break

There are no new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans this weekend.

Though the shows have only been back for three weeks each, CBS won’t be airing new episodes during Thanksgiving Weekend.

This means that on Sunday, November 29, CBS will have a gap in its primetime schedule.

Instead of CBS airing the NCIS spin-offs, the network will be showing the film Coming to America. It will help with the promotion for the sequel, Coming 2 America, which is due to hit theaters in 2021.

When is NCIS: Los Angeles returning to CBS?

The next new episodes of the NCIS spin-off will debut on Sunday, December 6. The good news is that it means fans just have to get through Thanksgiving Weekend before the shows return to CBS.

The even better news is that there are going to be two new episodes of NCIS: LA, rewarding viewers who were hoping for an episode to air on November 29.

Synopsis for NCIS: LA double feature

CBS has released information about each of the new episodes that will air on December 6.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 4 is called Cash Flow and the synopsis from CBS is shared below:

“The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Also, Kensi and Deeks struggle to decide if they are ready to make the leap and buy a house, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Immediately following Cash Flow will be NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 5. That one is called Raising the Dead and it is going to be a sort-of-flashback episode for the NCIS: LA cast, as they will have to deal with a criminal that Kensi (Daniela Ruah) has already put behind bars.

The synopsis for Raising the Dead is as follows:

“In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago. Also, though Eric is desperate to keep Kensi safe, he is forced to leave NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

For fans of the show, it’s going to be a nice treat to get two new episodes of NCIS: LA on December 6. That won’t be the case for fans who just tune in for NCIS: New Orleans, though, as that show gets an additional week off on the CBS schedule.

This is also a sly way for CBS to introduce the scheduling change for Sunday nights. NCIS: LA is going to reside in the two later primetime timeslots, with the expectation that the episodes will get pushed back an additional 30 minutes due to NFL coverage for the East Coast and Central viewers.

For readers who want to jump ahead, there is a new member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast who will be making an appearance soon. It won’t involve a character leaving the show, though, which is what is taking place over at NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.