NCIS: Tony & Ziva footage released, trailer drop date revealed

Footage from NCIS: Tony & Ziva was finally released.

But it comes with a catch.

The new NCIS spin-off show brings back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

The duo starred on NCIS as Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Ziva and Tony resurfaced on NCIS for special story arcs, with Ziva saving Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tony returning for Ducky’s funeral.

Now, fans will see what Ziva and Tony have been up to since they left the NCIS team. Hint: It’s exciting.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva teaser footage

Below is a teaser video for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. It features an early look at the upcoming series, and it’s filled with action.

Paramount+ has set the stage for the series, which will stream next fall.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is billed as a streaming series, so fans must use the service to see the episodes when they debut.

As with most shows that Paramount+ streams, we expect NCIS: Tony & Ziva to air on CBS at a later date.

Watch the teaser footage and see what you think. Leave us a comment below with your thoughts!

When will we see the official NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer?

A full-length trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva will debut during the NCIS Season 22 finale.

The NCIS season finale arrives on Monday, May 5, showing how close we are to the long summer hiatus.

That’s when Paramount+ and CBS will advertise the drop date for the series.

Will we get to see familiar characters surface on the new spin-off? The teaser footage above did mention Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray).

Photos released for NCIS: Tony & Ziva

A social media post features some new images from the NCIS: Tony & Ziva set. The couple is shown in action, and their daughter is also featured.

“Calling all #Tiva fans! 🚨 Cote de Pablo and @themichaelweatherly return in the upcoming Paramount+ series #NCIS: Tony and Ziva, and we’ve got your first 👀 at their long-awaited reunion,” reads the post’s caption.

Scroll through the photos below to see the returning characters.

Previous episodes of NCIS featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva will stream this fall on Paramount+.