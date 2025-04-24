NCIS: Sydney season finale promo and details revealed

The NCIS: Sydney season finale has arrived.

Season 2 ends this week, sending the show into its next long hiatus.

The great news is that CBS has already ordered NCIS: Sydney Season 3.

New episodes of the Australian-based spin-off arrive next year.

But first, it’s time to wrap up the second season, and the finale looks exciting.

The new episode is called Sting in the Tail.

When is the NCIS: Sydney season finale?

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 ends on Friday, April 25.

The second season only had 10 episodes. That was an increase from the eight episodes of Season 1.

NCIS: Sydney synopsis for season finale

“The team races to find a missing stinger missile on the eve of a World War II commemoration ceremony, on the second season finale of NCIS: Sydney,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 10.

TV promo for NCIS: Sydney season finale

Below is the TV promo for NCIS: Sydney Season 2, Episode 10.

We learn quickly that the team is hunting a missing missile and trying to solve a double homicide.

The action-packed trailer sets the tone for the final installment.

Catch up on episodes from NCIS: Sydney Season 2

Previous episodes of NCIS: Sydney are streaming on Paramount+. Fans can watch the first nine episodes from Season 2 on the streaming service (the first season is also available).

The NCIS: Sydney cast features Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

Sean Sagar plays NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle plays AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel plays AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes plays AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Footage from NCIS: Tony & Ziva was revealed. Fresh stories about Agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo are coming. The bad news is that the new series is only available on Paramount+. It will debut later.

Here are some NCIS season finale spoilers. Season 22 has been building up to an exciting final episode, and fans won’t be disappointed by what’s coming. Jumping ahead of the rumors, no, Mark Harmon won’t play Gibbs in the episode.

The NCIS: Origins season finale promo was released. The first season of the NCIS prequel show ends this spring, and more details about Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ past will be revealed.

NCIS: Sydney airs Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.