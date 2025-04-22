NCIS: Origins season finale promo revealed

The first NCIS: Origins season finale has arrived.

The NCIS prequel series concludes with its April 28 episode.

A promo for the season-ender has been revealed, along with a full synopsis of what fans can expect.

The experimental series has won fans, showing how many viewers want to see earlier stories from Gibbs and Franks.

An interest was born during NCIS episodes, where the writers would present flashback stories about a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Interest continued to grow until the NCIS Universe presented a new show that tells stories about Young Gibbs.

When is the NCIS: Origins season finale?

The NCIS: Origins season finale is on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c.

“When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs faces a reckoning; when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS: Origins season finale.

Pedro Hernandez was a Mexican drug lord from the Reynosa Cartel.

Hernandez was responsible for murdering Shannon and Kelly Gibbs (the wife and daughter of Leroy Jethro Gibbs).

Most of the Gibbs-Hernandez story was covered during NCIS, but the Origins storylines have fleshed out more dramatic details.

CBS promo for NCIS: Origins season finale

Below is the TV promo for the NCIS: Origins season finale. It reveals what the team must face in the upcoming episode.

“You won’t see what’s coming,” reads text over the fast-paced footage.

“We knew what you done and kept quiet,” Mike Franks states.

How do you think the first season will end? Watch the trailer below and leave us a comment with your prediction.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 news

CBS has already ordered a second season of NCIS: Origins. Season 2 episodes should arrive in September or October of 2025.

Millions of viewers have tuned in on Monday nights this year, and many more have watched the episodes through streaming.

For fans who are new to the show, all previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Footage from NCIS: Tony & Ziva was revealed. A new spin-off show will stream soon on Paramount+. Fresh stories about Agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo are coming.

Here are some NCIS season finale spoilers. An exciting conclusion awaits the fans.

Details about the NCIS: Sydney season finale were also revealed. The Australian-based show has aired its Season 2 episodes on Friday nights this spring.

NCIS: Origins airs on Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.