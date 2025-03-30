NCIS sneak peek: Jess gives out her number, special guest star featured in teaser for Season 22, Episode 16

A new NCIS episode arrives Monday night, and CBS has released several sneak peeks.

The new episode is called Ladies’ Night. It serves as NCIS Season 22, Episode 16.

As expected, the women of NCIS are gathered for a night out, but Jessica Knight’s sister Robin (Lilan Bowden) planned the get-together.

Robin is dating Agent Nick Torres, something they tried to keep a secret from Jessica, but everything is in the open now.

Gossip is on the table during a sneak peek of the night out, and Jessica references something from earlier in the episode.

“A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

Ladies’ Night premieres at 9/8c on Monday, March 31.

A sneak peek for NCIS Season 22, Episode 16

Jessica, Robin, and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) are at a pottery class in a newly released sneak peek.

Robin invited the women out for the night, and they are shown enjoying some nice wine.

Robin checks in with Jessica and Kasie to see what’s up with them, and they aren’t allowed to discuss work.

But Jessica does mention work. Earlier that day, she was on the scene of an arson, and she gave out her phone number to a firefighter.

She reveals that the firefighter is in this year’s calendar, and he promised her a sneak peek. That revelation gets the women excited.

The discussion then shifts to Kasie’s dating life.

Below is an image from earlier in the episode. We see Jessica chatting with the firefighter.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight on the March 31 episode of NCIS. Pic credit Erik Voake/CBS

Another NCIS sneak peek from Ladies’ Night

NCIS released an additional clip from the new NCIS episode.

Agent Nick Torres is dropping off a report and finds Agent Timothy McGee playing a video game. McGee convinces Torres to join him, and they battle it out when the boss walks in.

Director Leon Vance is looking for Agent Alden Parker but hasn’t found his lead agent yet.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.