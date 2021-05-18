NCIS season finale details: When is the final episode for Season 18?

Gibbs has some important scenes in the final two episodes of Season 18. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS season finale is coming up very quickly. This is because there are only going to be 16 episodes for Season 18, all due to delays in production that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The second to last NCIS Season 18 episode airs on May 18, setting the stage for what is going to happen in the final episode for this television year.

The NCIS season finale then airs on Tuesday, May 25 at 8/7c on CBS. It will not only bring to an end a long season of the team trying to figure out how to do things without Gibbs but also to a story involving NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight.

No matter how NCIS Season 18 comes to a close, CBS has renewed the drama for a 19th season. We are going to see a lot of the characters return for more episodes in the Fall, presumably with the show continuing to air on Tuesday evenings.

As for the May 25 episode of NCIS, star Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Torres) is very excited for fans to watch it. Make sure to tune in live for this one, as it is the type of event television that has kept NCIS going for all of these years.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 16 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS released for the NCIS season finale. It breaks down what viewers are going to see, which seems to include some final scenes involving Mark Harmon and his wife.

“While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS.”

Questions about NCIS Season 19

There are still a lot of questions about what the NCIS cast will look like for Season 19. We don’t have a lot of answers yet, but it might include star Mark Harmon cutting back a bit on the episodes that he will appear in. We hope that those rumors aren’t true, though, as Gibbs is still the most important part of this show.

It’s also possible that Katrina Law will come back and play Agent Knight for more episodes, especially since the show will need someone to step into the character gap that was left by the exit of Maria Bello (she played Jack Sloane). The producers took their time filling that open spot on the NCIS cast, but it looks like Law could be the perfect addition.

Also, fans of the NCIS franchise can start looking forward to the Hawaii spin-off. It will debut in the fall and we already know some of the main parts of the NCIS: Hawaii cast. That includes actress Vanessa Lachey, who will serve as one of the main characters for the show.

Unfortunately, NCIS: New Orleans got canceled so it will not be returning. The final episode of NCIS: New Orleans airs this month.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.