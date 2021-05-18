NCIS cast: Pam Dawber, Katrina Law appear in new episode

NCIS reveals the name of Gibbs’ new boat during a new episode called Blown Away. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to feature characters played by Pam Dawber and Katrina Law during a brand new episode on Tuesday night.

For the NCIS episode called Blown Away, Dawber is back as reporter Marcie Warren, while Law appears for the first time as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight.

Dawber is the wife of series star Mark Harmon (he plays Gibbs) and has appeared in several other episodes this season. Marcie will now be featured as she tries, again, to get Gibbs to investigate a murder that was teased earlier this season.

Law has a recurring role on the NCIS cast now, with Agent Knight set to appear in the May 18 episode as well as the NCIS season finale on May 25.

She may also return for NCIS Season 19, so keep that in mind as we head into the final episodes of the current season.

NCIS promo for Blown Away

Below is the TV promo for NCIS Season 18, Episode 15, that is currently airing on CBS. It features Katrina Law making her first appearances as Agent Knight on the show.

NCIS May 18 episode sneak peek

A scene involving Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon has also been released in advance of the May 18 NCIS episode. It is shared below, and it shows Marcie and Gibbs discussing a case where she feels that the wrong person got arrested.

There are a few interesting moments during this scene where we get to see the boat that Gibbs continues to work on in his basement. During the new episode, we also get to see that the boat’s name is Rule 91, but the reason for the name isn’t the only question fans have as the season finale approaches.

Just like Phineas asked during the last episode of NCIS, how is Gibbs going to get his boat out of the house?

NCIS season finale 18

The last episode of the current season is going to air on Tuesday, May 25. That’s how close we are to the long summer hiatus and the wait for NCIS Season 19 to begin in the fall.

Viewers are going to want to make sure to tune in live to watch the episodes on May 18 and May 25, with each of them starting at the regular time of 8/7c on CBS.

According to star Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Agent Nick Torres), fans are in for a treat with the NCIS Season 18 finale.

