NCIS Season 22, Episode 19: McGee, LaRoche, and Gibbs’ boat?

The penultimate episode for NCIS Season 22 has arrived.

The promo makes the new instalment look exciting, but is the early footage a bit deceptive?

Agent Timothy McGee has put his career on the line with his suspicions about NCIS Deputy Director Gabriel Laroche.

McGee wanted the job Laroche now holds, and McGee is convinced that the deputy director is up to no good.

But McGee has lacked the proof, and it’s starting to make him look bad on the job.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As NCIS Season 22 concludes, something has to give. Many NCIS fans hope McGee will be rewarded with a promotion, but what if he gets fired first?

NCIS Season 22, Episode 19 synopsis

“McGee’s career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption. Also, Torres and Knight receive some surprising news,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the April 28 episode.

It sounds like McGee is ramping up his investigation, but hopefully, he doesn’t go too far.

NCIS TV promo for the April 28 episode

Below is the TV promo for NCIS Season 22, Episode 19.

An eye-opening sequence between McGee and Laroche seems to involve a Leroy Jethro Gibbs boat.

Is that Gibbs’ boat? Has McGee been working on one of his own? Or maybe this is an intense dream sequence?

Watch the footage and leave us a comment with your thoughts.

The NCIS season finale is coming up fast

Only two episodes remain in NCIS Season 22.

The penultimate episode, Irreconcilable Differences, debuts on April 28.

The NCIS season finale, Nexus, debuts on May 5.

After that, the long summer hiatus arrives at CBS.

The good news is that NCIS Season 23 debuts in the fall. We should get new episodes in September or October 2025.

More news from the NCIS Universe

Here are some NCIS season finale spoilers. Everything has been building up to this final Season 22 episode. Get ready for an hour of non-stop drama for the team.

The NCIS: Origins season finale promo was released. The first season wraps up very soon. It may seem early for a season finale, but CBS only ordered 18 first-season episodes. NCIS: Origins Season 2 arrives in the fall.

Footage from NCIS: Tony & Ziva was revealed. Now, NCIS fans get new stories about Agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo. The characters have been in Europe, and more action is coming in the next new show.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.