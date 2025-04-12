NCIS Season 22, Episode 17: Guest stars and high drama ahead

A new episode of NCIS finally debuts on Monday night.

It’s been another brief hiatus for NCIS Season 22, but this is the final break of the season.

From here on out, it’s a stream of new episodes until the season finale in May.

The good news is that CBS already ordered NCIS Season 23.

New episodes will arrive in September or October 2025, kicking off another season of the long-running drama.

CBS also renewed NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, keeping three shows ready for primetime next year.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 synopsis

“After NCIS captures the hitman known as The Poet, the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the April 14 episode.

The new episode is called Killer Instinct.

NCIS cast for Killer Instinct

The NCIS cast features many guest stars for Season 22, Episode 17.

Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche and Brooke Lyons as Tammy Laroche are featured in early press images for the big night.

Laroche got the job that Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) was applying for. It has kept the mysterious man on McGee’s radar all season.

Brooke Lyons joins the NCIS cast as Laroche’s wife.

Margo Harshman returns as McGee’s wife, Delilah, and the couple has a dinner party with the Laroches.

We haven’t seen Delilah in a while, so this is a fun treat for NCIS fans.

Below is an image of Laroche and his wife at the party.

Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche and Brooke Lyons as Tammy Laroche on the April 14 episode of NCIS. Pic credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 promo

Below is the TV promo for the new NCIS episode. It seeks to ramp up the drama about the hitman and his potential target.

As a reminder, NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 debuts on Monday, April 14. This is the first new episode of the month.

More news and notes from the NCIS Universe

The NCIS: Sydney season finale date has been revealed. A big night is coming up soon for the Australian-based spin-off.

Here is the full April 2025 NCIS schedule. The season is winding down and building toward the upcoming season finale.

NCIS Season 22 finished filming, and star Wilmer Valderrama cried. He plays agent Nick Torres, and his co-stars Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight) and Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) joined him in a video from the set.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.