NCIS Season 19 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

NCIS has been one of the most popular television shows since its premiere and it just finished its 18th season with an explosive finale.

That finale came and CBS made its fans happy when it renewed NCIS for a 19th season.

However, there will be major changes, as Leroy Jethro Gibbs took his boat out and it exploded, while Emily left the team to go undercover.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS Season 19.

This article provides everything that is known about NCIS Season 19 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 19 of NCIS?

NBC reported in April that NCIS would return for its 19th season.

The renewal came along with Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., Bull, and S.W.A.T. for CBS. These shows joined renewed CBS freshman The Equalizer, dramas FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and comedies The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola as well as Young Sheldon.

The renewal also came with the final episode and cancelation of spinoff series NCIS: New Orleans, which ended along with MacGyver.

Release date latest: When does NCIS Season 19 come out?

There is no word on when NCIS Season 19 will premiere.

Every Season from the first to the 17th premiered between September 19 and September 28. Season 18 didn’t arrive until November because of the COVID-19 delays.

NCIS will air on Mondays in 2021-22, and we expect it to premiere on either September 20 or September 27.

We will update this article when CBS releases the date.

NCIS Season 19 cast updates

There will be a few major changes to the cast in NCIS Season 19.

First, the rumors about Mark Harmon leaving the show were premature. However, he will end up scaling back his time on the show, as he appeared to fake his own death in the NCIS Season 18 finale.

“We take it year by year with Mark, we’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here,” CBS President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. “Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of [episodes], so we’re happy to work around his schedule.”

With that said, Emily Wickersham is leaving the series, as her character of Ellie Bishop left the team to go undercover. While some fans hoped she would return, that won’t happen.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” wrote Wickersham. “I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”

“This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

There are replacements coming to NCIS.

Gary Cole (Office Space) will join NCIS Season 19 as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Katrina Law (Hawaii Five-O) will join the series as Special Agent Jessica Knight.

Law first showed up on the final two episodes of Season 18 as a recurring guest star and she ended up promoted to the main cast for NCIS Season 19.

Knight is a REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent specializing in hostage negotiations, handling daily high-risk operations with skill and precision.

“We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” NCIS executive producer/showrunner Steven D. Binder said.

Returning cast members include Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas Torres), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance), and David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard).

NCIS Season 19 spoilers

NCIS Season 18 ended with the bang when Gibbs took the boat he has been working on the entire series out to the water.

As he took off on it, the boat exploded and viewers saw Gibbs lying face down in the water. Then, he moved.

Gibbs and journalist Marcie (Pam Dawber) were on the trail for a serial killer, and he knew they were on to him. Could this explosion be planned by Gibbs to fake his death so he can track the killer down in secrecy?

The other big change came when a file turned up that showed Emily leaked information 10 years earlier. She admitted to it and left NCIS. However, this was a ploy, and she set up the misinformation to get out of NCIS so she could go undercover for Odette, the woman she met when Ziva returned.

Emily and Torres kissed each other goodbye and she left.

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS Season 19 will premiere.