NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 TV promo, dramatic sneak peek revealed

NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 airs on Monday night and this is a new installment for the show. After a week off, the team is back with the penultimate episode for Spring 2022.

The new episode is called All or Nothing and the early advertisements hinted at some very dramatic moments for Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Now, a sneak peek clip has confirmed that.

“NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong,” reads the full NCIS synopsis for the May 16 episode.

The synopsis itself hints at what many NCIS fans had suspected, and that there is indeed a relationship beginning to surface for Knight and Palmer. As they face a life-and-death situation in the new episode, it might help them bond even further.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 TV promo

Below is the promo that CBS is running for the new NCIS episode called All or Nothing. As a reminder, this episode will debut at 9/8c on Monday, May 16.

Sneak peek for NCIS: All or Nothing

Here is a sneak peek into the new episode of NCIS. In it, we see Knight and Palmer getting ambushed while they are driving. There is also a third person in the vehicle, but it isn’t fully explained who they are or what they are doing with the team.

On the cast list for All or Nothing, Kelly Sry is guest-starring as Dr. Scott Long, and based on what Palmer is carrying in the scene below, that might be who is with them in the clip.

More news from the world of NCIS

After nearly a full season of airing on Monday nights, the NCIS ratings for the new timeslot indicate that the show is doing extremely well on its new night. While it took NCIS fans a lot of time to get used to tuning in on Mondays, the move from Tuesday evenings has been pretty successful for the drama.

There are only two episodes left in NCIS Season 19, including the one that arrives on Monday night (May 16). After the season finale airs on May 23, the long summer hiatus will take place until NCIS Season 20 debuts in the fall.

And speaking of the upcoming season finale, the NCIS cast is going to introduce a new face that will have a heavy impact on how Season 19 comes to a close. There are also early indications that the storyline will continue into the first episode of Season 20.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.