NCIS Monday night ratings: A recap of Season 19 move

Dr. Jimmy Palmer remains an important part of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Monday night ratings are a big deal for the network, and this is a look back at how the show has done during Season 19.

At the conclusion of NCIS Season 18, it was announced that the show would be moving from Tuesday nights over to Mondays when the new season arrived. The move was intended to clear the way for three FBI-based shows to air on Tuesdays.

There was a bit of pushback from NCIS fans when the move was made, especially since the show had resided in that 8/7c timeslot on Tuesdays for about 18 years. The move was going to take an adjustment period for everyone involved.

To jump ahead to a bit of the good news, NCIS Season 20 was recently ordered due to how well the show has been doing on Monday nights. Millions of viewers are still tuning in to find out what the NCIS team is up to next.

A look at NCIS Monday night ratings for Season 19

For the latest NCIS Monday night episode (May 2), the ratings ticked up from the previous week when it came to live viewers. It was a great night for CBS, as NCIS easily won its timeslot and provided a great lead-in for the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

In the updated numbers from May 2, NCIS turned in an estimated 7.27 million live viewers, up from 6.83 million (March 28) and 6.34 million (April 18) from the previous new episodes.

When it comes to the NCIS Season 19 ratings, the numbers are down from the NCIS Season 18 ratings, with an estimated 7.36 million viewers tuning in live this season. Last season, that number was at an estimated 9.48 million.

The great news is that between three and four million additional NCIS fans are watching the new episodes later in the week, either through a DVR or a streaming service. This puts the overall viewership numbers between 10 and 11 million for each new episode.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Welcome to the team. 🤝 We hope you chose carefully! #NCIS pic.twitter.com/HTK0o7CahP — CBS (@CBS) April 25, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS ratings numbers are still extremely impressive, putting the show well ahead of every other network for the 9/8c timeslot on Monday nights each week. Even when NCIS is airing repeat episodes on Monday nights, millions of viewers are tuning in.

As for what’s coming up next for the show, the synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 20 has come out, and it looks like another intense night for the characters.

There are also some NCIS spoilers about the season finale that have been released, showing that someone new is joining the NCIS cast and that it is going to have a huge impact on Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

And for anyone who hasn’t heard yet, Sean Murray (he plays McGee) hinted at some NCIS spoilers involving Gibbs returning to the show.

Well if this isn’t a blast from the past. ❤️ #NCIS https://t.co/y8bfl3Gm0p — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 28, 2022

For NCIS fans who want to stream previous episodes from Season 19 before the finale arrives, they can all be accessed through Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.