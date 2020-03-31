NCIS Season 18: Has CBS canceled or renewed the show yet?

NCIS Season 18 would take place during fall 2020 and spring 2021 on CBS — if the network decides that the show should be renewed.

There are only two episodes left to air in Season 17, which is why questions about the next season are starting to come up.

Fans are also dealing with the bad news that the 24-episode order for Season 17 is not going to be fulfilled. The health situation around the world has led to production being halted on NCIS.

Only 20 episodes were completed before everything got shut down, so viewers aren’t going to get to see how the writers and producers actually wanted to end this season.

Instead, it has been suggested that some of those stories would get carried over to the next season — but first, CBS has to actually announce that the show will return.

Has CBS renewed or canceled NCIS yet?

There has been very little information revealed about whether Season 18 will take place for NCIS.

NCIS ratings have seen an uptick recently, so that could be a great sign that the network would bring the show back. An estimated 13.08 million viewers tuned in for the March 24 episode.

Those numbers made it the most-watched episode of NCIS Season 17… by a lot.

The numbers are also still very impressive in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49, showing that this is still a hot property in primetime.

All of this — along with a static cast that wants to come back — makes it a good bet that CBS will renew NCIS very soon. The network is likely just waiting for the right time to finally make an announcement.

CBS viewers love Mark Harmon

Another reason for CBS to order NCIS Season 18 is that viewers still love Mark Harmon. His character (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs) continues to be a huge draw, and fans want to see more of him.

Below are some recent posts on Twitter that fans have shared to express their love for Harmon/Gibbs:

Undoubtedly, Agent Gibbs from NCIS. The always wonderful Mark Harmon. #swoon pic.twitter.com/67HSJJqzZq — Karen Powell (@threepowells) March 30, 2020

i most definitely have a thing for freaky friday/pilot episode NCIS era mark harmon like idk if that’s daddy issues jumping out or what but i’m fine with it — jessica nikki (@jessburgesss) March 30, 2020

NCIS is literally the best TV show created. I want Mark Harmon to adopt me :( — Giselle Castroman (@xolovegiselle) March 29, 2020

I’m getting back into my old shows like NCIS. I miss Mark Harmon on my screen 🥰 — Angela D. L. G. 🖤🤭 (@angie_isabel) March 25, 2020

Every season, there are rumors Mark Harmon is going to leave NCIS, or the producers of the show are about to kill off Gibbs. Those are just rumors, though, as this is one character that needs to stick around to keep the NCIS ratings so strong.

He still does the job well, and the formula that the writers have used for years still works brilliantly.

Instilling new blood every now and then on the NCIS cast has done wonders for the show, but they need to continue to have Harmon starring as Gibbs.

