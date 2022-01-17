NCIS releases behind-the-scenes pictures, sneak peeks for new episode

The new episode of NCIS takes the team on a helicopter ride. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS has a new episode on Monday night, and to create some buzz about it, the show has released some behind-the-scenes photos and sneak peek video clips.

This is going to serve as NCIS Season 19, Episode 11, and it airs for the first time on Monday, January 17.

As a quick reminder, back on the NCIS winter premiere episode, actress Amanda Schull guest-starred as Kay Barlow, and the team had to locate a missing key code that operated a fleet of military drones.

The woman tried to pin everything on her military fiance, which wasn’t made clear until the episode’s final moments. It turned out that she was trying to help the Taliban, but Alden Parker and his NCIS team stopped it.

A look at the new episode of NCIS

Below is a group of photos just shared to the NCIS Twitter account. In the images, we see the NCIS cast hard at work on the episode called All Hands. As the synopsis for the episode reveals, the team has to deal with terrorists at sea.

Enjoy these special BTS photos from tomorrow's all NEW #NCIS episode — as a treat. pic.twitter.com/VSgHxTKiOz — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 16, 2022

Sneak peeks for NCIS Season 19, Episode 11

First up, we have a clip from the NCIS offices, where Director Vance, Agent Timothy McGee, and Alden Parker learn about a distress call that has taken place. It sets the stage for what will play out during the episode.

In this following NCIS clip from the new episode, we see the NCIS team taking a helicopter to the site of their latest investigation.

And in this final sneak peek clip for the January 17 episode of NCIS, we get to the real heart of the episode. We don’t get a real set-up for what is taking place, but it picks up amid some action and the team getting shot at on a boat. And Parker has a key comment to make.

More news from the world of NCIS

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, a big NCIS crossover is coming this spring in conjunction with NCIS: Hawai’i. It’s going to be an exciting night on television, with the story starting on a new episode of NCIS and then coming to a conclusion during NCIS: Hawai’i later in the evening.

Cast members from each show revealed some details about the NCIS crossover, and it certainly looks to be a fun night for the shows. We will likely get to see a full trailer and learn more about these episodes when the drop date gets closer.

And for fans of the other NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles is airing a double-feature this month. That will be two brand new episodes airing on CBS on the same night.

But before all of that takes place, make sure to tune in for what appears to be a really exciting night for NCIS on Monday, January 17.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.