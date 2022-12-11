NCIS ratings take a hit with fall finales

Chris O’Donnell stars as Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS ratings for the trio of hit CBS shows took a hit with their fall finales, revealing that fewer viewers are tuning in than a year ago.

The good news, though, is that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i still drew the most overall viewers on December 5, even though the key demographic numbers were down.

According to the updated TV ratings, NCIS drew an estimated 6.4 million viewers for its fall finale. Then, later that same night, NCIS: Hawai’i drew an estimated 4.5 million viewers for its final new episode of 2022.

Those numbers caused the averages for NCIS Season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 to come in behind where the shows were at just a year ago.

It all sounds like the perfect time for that big NCIS crossover event to air on CBS, as it should help give the franchise a nice boost when January 2023 arrives.

CBS also released the first NCIS trailer for that big night, giving us all a new look at the agents from the different cities all in one location.

NCIS Universe has taken a hit in 2022-2023 television ratings

The overall ratings for each of the NCIS dramas have been updated for Fall 2022, showing that they are off the mark from the numbers that came out last year.

NCIS is averaging 6.555 million estimated live viewers each week, which is down about 10.49 percent from last year.

As for NCIS: Hawai’i, the spin-off is averaging 4.830 million viewers on Monday night, which is an 11.85 percent dip from last year.

NCIS: Los Angeles is behind them both on Sunday nights, bringing in an average of 4.119 million viewers each weekend. That’s down 22.74 percent from last year.

There are still a lot of episodes in the current seasons left to air this winter and spring, so that leaves plenty of time to bounce back with some strong writing and exciting content.

More news from NCIS

Some interesting news came out when Michael Weatherly teased an NCIS return. He played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the show for years, and having him back could please a number of viewers.

He wasn’t the only person that had NCIS fans chattering, as Sean Murray caused some concern with a quote that he put on social media.

All three shows are currently on winter hiatus now, but every episode from the fall is now available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS; NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 10/9c Sundays on CBS.