NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14 details

It’s almost time for a new episode of NCIS: Origins.

The new NCIS prequel show has been on hiatus since early February, frustrating fans who enjoy weekly episodes.

The good news is that the hiatus is nearly over, so new episodes are on the horizon.

Some bad news is also in the mix. Since we only get 18 first-season episodes, we are inching closer to the NCIS: Origins season finale.

But at least we can start looking forward to new content, with the added promise that some new folks joined the show.

During an upcoming NCIS: Origins episode, Lauren Bowles plays the wife to her real-life husband, Patrick Fischler. Patrick plays Special Agent in Charge Cliff Wheeler. That could be fun.

When is NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14 on CBS?

The next new episode of NCIS: Origins debuts on Monday, March 24 at 10/9c.

The new installment — To Have and To Hold — is NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14.

Unfortunately, the episode synopsis CBS released is generic.

“Following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” reads the NCIS synopsis for March 24.

The synopsis above refers to the overall show and doesn’t specify Episode 14. Something has been kept under wraps for now.

Even the TV promo for the new episode is generic, with lots of old footage presented excitingly. It is designed to keep people excited but not necessarily provide new information.

This is the same promo that CBS has been running for a few weeks, with actor Mark Harmon narrating as the older Gibbs.

Updates on NCIS: Origins

There are 18 episodes for NCIS: Origins Season 1. The season finale should arrive in May 2025.

CBS ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2. The show has done well on Monday nights, and the network has already ordered another season.

Will the dark tones of the first season shift when the show returns in 2025-2026? Stay tuned.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.