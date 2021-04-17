NCIS: New Orleans: When does show return for final episodes?

Jimmy and Pride have had a great run on the NCIS: New Orleans cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 is the final one for the Sunday night drama. CBS has pulled the plug on the series, but there are still some key episodes left to wrap things up.

Luckily, the writers and producers at the NCIS spin-off knew in advance that the show was coming to an end so we likely won’t finish the series on a cliffhanger.

The real downside here is that due to the coronavirus pandemic, fewer episodes were made this season than in the past. This means the series will come to an end during a really shortened season.

Even though NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled, fans can tune in to enjoy four more new episodes before Scott Bakula and the rest of the NOLA cast says goodbye.

When does NCIS: New Orleans return for final episodes?

NCIS: New Orleans has no more new episodes set to debut in the month of April. There will be some repeat episodes shown on various nights, but the new content is being saved for ratings sweeps in May.

The next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 debuts on Sunday, May 2. This will be Episode 13 of the current season and it will be an important one to set the tone for the stretch run.

When is the New Orleans series finale?

New episodes of the show will air on May 2, May 9, and May 16. This leads all the way to the NCIS: New Orleans series finale, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 23. It will follow new episodes of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles, so it should be a really good night of dramatic television on CBS.

As it stands, the May 23 episodes should also include the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale and the Season 1 finale for The Equalizer (the new show starring Queen Latifah). We are hoping that this doesn’t end up being the NCIS: LA series finale, because the early renewal notices from CBS don’t include the show.

NCIS Season 19 ordered by CBS

An announcement was made by CBS about NCIS Season 19, confirming that the show is coming back with Mark Harmon and new episodes in the fall of 2021. Shows like Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I. also got additional seasons ordered, but we still don’t know the fate of NCIS: LA.

For fans of the world of NCIS, there is a new Hawaii-based spin-off in the works, with early projections hinting that it will debut in the fall as well. It won’t completely fill the gap that NCIS: New Orleans is going to leave in the hearts of fans, but it could be an interesting new chapter for the franchise.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.