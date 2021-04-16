NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 not part of CBS renewal announcement

LL COOL J continues to star as Agent Sam Hanna on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles was not part of the big renewal announcement that CBS made for its fall 2021 television schedule, and that is a tad worrisome.

Today, CBS revealed that the network had renewed five of its long-running dramas to return for new seasons in the fall. It wasn’t a final TV schedule by any means, but it did not mention NCIS: LA Season 13.

The good news is that NCIS got renewed for Season 19, along with new seasons of Bull, S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and Magnum P.I. Those five dramas will all return for new episodes in the fall of 2021.

We also recently learned the news that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled, so that particular show is not returning for new episodes.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, we will have to keep waiting for information about the show, with the slightly good news being that at least CBS hasn’t outright canceled the program.

NCIS: Los Angeles canceled or renewed?

For Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles, the ratings are down slightly from the previous year. This season, the show is averaging about 5.62 million viewers per episode – compared to the roughly 6.39 million viewers estimated to watch Season 11 episodes, on average.

The show picks up millions of additional viewers who watch the show after it aired live, either through a DVR or an OnDemand program. But overall, the numbers are way down from back in the days when it was airing right after NCIS on Tuesday nights.

With those rough NCIS: LA ratings, it’s certainly possible that CBS could cancel the NCIS spin-off and look for new programming to air on Sunday nights. We really hope that’s not the case.

More episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12

NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell recently spoke about the upcoming season finale of the show, noting that he felt fans would be “pleased” with it. It is slated to air on CBS at the end of May, with filming already completed for the year.

Since the filming is done before an announcement about NCIS: LA Season 13 has been made, we really hope that the show doesn’t end on a huge cliffhanger. That would be a huge disservice to the fans.

It’s also possible that the team at NCIS: LA already knows what the future holds for the show, so the writers may have been able to take that into account while the cameras rolled.

When we learn whether or not NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled, we will make sure to pass on that information right away. For now, make sure to enjoy the final four episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12.

NCIS: Los Angles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.