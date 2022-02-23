NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i new episode TV schedule

Season 19 of NCIS continues with some important family-oriented stories. Pic credit: CBS

New episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i begin rolling out before the end of February, and this is your one-stop-shop to learn what nights the content will be debuting.

The trio of NCIS shows was all on an extended winter hiatus while the Winter Olympics aired on NBC and CBS used many primetime TV slots for a new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

But now that the Winter Olympics have concluded and the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale is about to air on February 23, a flood of new content from the world of NCIS is coming to televisions across the country.

Below is a breakdown of what’s upcoming for each of the three NCIS programs, including the episode title and air date covering new content through the first half of March. And don’t forget that at the end of March, there is going to be a huge NCIS crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i.

For any content that NCIS fans may have missed from Fall 2021, all of those episodes are available for streaming through Paramount+. For NCIS: LA fans, it might be worth rewatching some of the earlier Season 13 content because it has been a while since a new episode debuted on CBS.

New NCIS episodes for Season 19

Monday, February 28: NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 called The Helpers

Monday, March 7: NCIS Season 19, Episode 14 called First Steps

#NCIS will be back February 28, with an all-new episode co-written by the one and only @BrianDietzen. Until then, enjoy this special GIF reenactment. pic.twitter.com/nRq5mkNav9 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 8, 2022

New NCIS: Los Angeles episodes for Season 13

A lot of new episodes for NCIS: LA will be rolling out over the next month. Here are the synopses for the next two, which will set the stage for what’s to come this spring.

Sunday, February 27: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 9 called Under the Influence

Sunday, March 6: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 10 called Where Loyalties Lie

Sunday, March 13: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 11 called All the Little Things (This episode features a cast member returning to NCIS: LA)

New NCIS: Hawai’i episodes for Season 1

Monday, February 28: NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 14 called Broken (Alec Mapa guest stars as Dr. Tony Lee)

Monday, March 7: NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 15 called Pirates

Do you hear that? ➡️ That's the sound of #NCISHawaii returning with a new episode, ONE WEEK from today. 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/MAOcjZLCIp — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) February 21, 2022

The NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event

Earlier, we teased that the drop date for the big NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover is coming up this spring. It will arrive on Monday, March 28, with a story beginning on NCIS during the 9/8c timeslot and then continuing to NCIS: Hawai’i at 10/9c on the same night.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c, NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.