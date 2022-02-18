NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers: Peter Cambor returns to cast

Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) may get to see a very familiar face on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about an upcoming episode reveal the return of actor Peter Cambor.

This is a big deal for the NCIS: LA cast, as Peter Cambor played Operational Psychologist Nate Getz for a number of previous episodes, but we haven’t seen the character since Season 8.

Between 2009 and 2017, Cambor appeared in 36 episodes, often serving as someone who would help the team deal with the psychological aspects and impacts of major cases.

The last time that NCIS: LA fans saw him was in the Season 8 episode called Old Tricks, when Callen confronted his father about his crimes and the stresses it put on their family.

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about Nate Getz appearing in a new episode

“When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming NCIS: LA episode called All the Little Things.

The Nate Getz NCIS: LA return is slated to take place on Sunday, March 13. Oh, and spoiler alert, he isn’t the only familiar face that we are going to see featured on the NCIS: LA cast for the first time in a while.

That new installment will serve as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 11 and it will air at 9/8c that Sunday night.

Below is some video of an NCIS: LA promo from back in 2013 that featured Nate Getz, Hetty Lange, Callen, and San Hanna in it.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS Los Angeles: Paper Soldiers

Watch this video on YouTube

Some more news about the current season of NCIS: Los Angeles

As NCIS: LA fans are well aware, the show has been on an extended winter hiatus. The good news, though, is that it means there are still a lot of new episodes left to air this spring.

The NCIS: LA return date is Sunday, February 27, when the show finally starts rolling out some new content. It’s actually the first of several consecutive Sunday evenings where new episodes will debut.

It might be a good idea for NCIS: LA fans to go back and watch some of the earlier Season 13 episodes before the new content arrives, as there are going to be some ongoing storylines that tap into details revealed this fall. That includes the situation with an undercover Callen and the return of Nate Getz.

All episodes from the current season of the show can be streamed through Paramount+ and most of them are also available on the OnDemand feature for Comcast customers.

Since there were also rumors about NCIS: Los Angeles getting canceled, it would be a good idea for all fans to tune in and help gives those Sunday night ratings a boost at CBS.

NCIS LA - 1x08 - Smoke & Mirrors

Watch this video on YouTube

An additional older clip featuring Nate Getz (from Season 1) is shared below to provide more familiarity to any NCIS: LA fans who may have forgotten about the character.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.