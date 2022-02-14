When do new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on CBS?

Chris O’Donnell still stars as Callen on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles have been placed on the schedule at CBS, so fans can start looking forward to when they will be debuting.

It has been a while since NCIS: LA fans last saw a new episode of the show, with NFL playoff action leading to an unexpected break in the schedule.

There was even supposed to be a double-feature night for the NCIS spin-off, but both episodes were taken off the schedule and set to be aired at a later date.

Now, we know when the next two new episodes of NCIS: LA will air on CBS and it’s safe for fans to use a pen to write it on the calendar.

When are the new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13?

NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 9 debuts on Sunday, February 27. The show is back in its regular 9/8c timeslot when that week finally arrives, giving viewers something static to get used to.

Then, NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 10 debuts on Sunday, March 6. It’s going to be a very nice treat to have consecutive weeks with new content and this should be a good way for the show to head into Spring 2022.

With a few days left before that next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles arrives, there is some time for fans to go back and re-watch some of the earlier Season 13 content. There are some important ongoing storylines that viewers need to be familiar with for when the show finally returns.

All previously-aired NCIS: LA Season 13 episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Episode synopses for upcoming NCIS: Los Angeles installments

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Under the Influence. This is the episode that airs on Sunday, February 27.

“When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Where Loyalties Lie. This is the episode that airs on Sunday, March 6.

Thoughts on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

Fans got concerned that NCIS: Los Angeles is getting canceled after a social media post from the actor who plays Marty Deeks. It is still a concern, especially since so few episodes from Season 13 have even aired.

If there is not going to be an NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, hopefully, the writers and the cast have enough lead time to end the show on a good note, and that wrapping up some of the important storylines doesn’t end up seeming rushed.

Also, on Monday, February 28, a special episode of NCIS will debut for Season 19. It’s one that fans of the world of NCIS do not want to miss.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.