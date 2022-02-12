NCIS cast, synopsis revealed for new episode: Surprise guest star featured

Dr. Jimmy Palmer is an important part of the new episode of NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has a few treats for fans when the show finally returns from its winter hiatus.

As previously noted, the NCIS return date finally arrives on February 28.

If it seems like the show hasn’t been on for a while, that’s because it hasn’t. When we last saw a new episode, Torres was undercover as a cage fighter and going through a lot of struggles.

Now, NCIS fans are going to be treated with an episode co-written by Brian Dietzen, who also stars as Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show. And Dietzen has some very notable guest stars who are making an appearance on the night.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the new NCIS episode called The Helpers. This episode will air for the first time on Monday, February 28, and it might be well worth the wait that fans have had to go through.

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 13.

NCIS cast for Season 19, Episode 13

As noted in the synopsis above, NCIS fans are going to see the return of actress Meredith Eaton playing the part of Dr. Carol Wilson. This is a character we haven’t seen in a while, but she is going to be called in to save the day. Carol was best friends with Abby Sciuto on the show and appeared in a handful of episodes to help with some tough cases.

The special guest star for this episode is going to be Michelle Pierce as Breena Palmer. It looks like Jimmy is going to go through some sort of hallucination or flashback when the incident in the episode takes place, leading to Breena returning to the show. Breen Palmer died in NCIS Season 18, so this is the first time we have seen her in a while.

Another great guest star slated to be on the NCIS cast for The Helpers is Elle Graper. She is joining the show as Victoria Palmer, who is the daughter of Jimmy and Breena Palmer. Victoria is going to be joining her dad at work on this big day, so we are going to get to see more of Jimmy’s personal life on display. This will be the first time that we have seen the older version of Victoria on the show.

Some news about NCIS: Los Angeles

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date was also announced recently, so fans of the NCIS spin-off can start getting excited about the show finally returning to television. It got pre-empted by NFL action and then taken off the air as the Winter Olympics took place on NBC. Now, it is about to return.

Fans have also noticed some NCIS: LA rumors about the show getting canceled. Those rumors started up after one of the cast members used the hashtag “finalseason” on an Instagram post.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.