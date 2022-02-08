NCIS return date announced, special episode teased

Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) was important behind and in front of the camera for the next NCIS episode. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS return date for Season 19 has been revealed and it was advertised quite a bit on Monday evening.

During primetime shows for CBS and also on social media platforms, hints about the next new episode of NCIS were popping up all over the place.

And actor Brian Dietzen, who plays Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast, has confirmed that this next episode is the one that he co-wrote.

We are definitely in for a treat because not only will it have been written by a cast member, it is going to be bringing back a character from the past.

As a reminder, on the last new episode of NCIS, Torres went undercover as a cage fighter and made some startling revelations about how he felt Gibbs had abandoned him.

There is also an NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover coming up this spring, but before that all happens, we are going to get a few other episodes that debut first.

The official NCIS return date for Season 19 is Monday, February 28. This will serve as NCIS Season 19, Episode 13, and it should be a good one.

#NCIS will be back February 28, with an all-new episode co-written by the one and only @BrianDietzen.

Brian Dietzen introduces a new NCIS cast member

“Who’s ready to meet Victoria?” Brian Dietzen posted on his own Twitter page with a photo from the set.

Victoria Elizabeth Palmer is the daughter of Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Breena Palmer. Her character hasn’t been a focal point of the show – until now. It is certainly going to be very interesting to have the show explore more of Palmer’s personal life, especially following the loss of his wife.

February 28 definitely cannot get here quickly enough.

Some more news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date was also recently revealed, giving fans of the spin-off some new content before February 2022 comes to an end. That’s great news because there have been a lot of weeks skipped recently, with NFL action and then the Winter Olympics getting in the way.

There have also been some worrisome NCIS: LA rumors about the show getting canceled. The rumors were spurred on by the actor who plays Marty Deeks, who took to social media and left a hashtag that has fans expressing their concerns.

Since NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 hasn’t been ordered by CBS yet, it raises some questions about the future of the show and if NCIS fans are about to see the final few episodes of the spin-off.

We will all have to stay tuned to find out what the plans are at CBS and if the network wants to roll into the 2022-2023 television season with three NCIS shows still airing. That would include NCIS Season 20 if the network is confident that it can continue to do well without Mark Harmon (Gibbs) appearing in every episode.

