NCIS: Los Angeles return date set for new episode

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date for Season 13 has officially been revealed by CBS.

This is great news for NCIS: LA fans because it has been quite a while since we have been able to see some new content.

When we last saw the NCIS: LA cast in action, Kensi was kidnapped down in Mexico. It led to a delicate rescue operation and Kensi was not doing well when she was brought back.

And then, a double-feature night featuring two episodes of NCIS: LA got canceled due to NFL playoff action. CBS didn’t give a date for when the show would finally return, but now we have a date to pass on.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return with new episodes?

NCIS: LA officially returns on Sunday, February 27 with a brand new episode. The episode has already been filmed and there aren’t any reasons to suspect that it could get delayed again since that will be after the Super Bowl has been played.

This is going to be NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 9, and the show returns to its familiar 9/8c timeslot for the night. That’s good news because it means fans won’t have to worry about setting or resetting DVRs to make sure it records at the right time.

Synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 9

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case,” reads the synopsis that CBS has released for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode, Under the Influence.

Since there will have been such a long time between episodes eight and nine of the current season, we urge NCIS: LA fans to go back and rewatch prior episodes from Season 13 in order to make sure current storylines are fresh in your minds. They can all be streamed on Paramount+.

There is a lot of drama brewing in the lives of G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), so going back to see what the characters have been up to could be important as the back end episodes of Season 13 begin rolling out.

A lot has been taking place with Deeks and Kensi as well.

This episode warmed our cold little hearts 😍 As Deeks says, they're always going to find their way back to each other, one way or the other. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/wXkNkkmyJE — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) January 17, 2022

Concerns of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 not happening

There are some worries that NCIS: Los Angeles will be canceled by CBS at the end of Season 13. It would mean no NCIS: LA Season 14 and also that only two shows from the world of NCIS are left. And that’s assuming that NCIS Season 20 gets picked up without Mark Harmon on board.

The NCIS: LA cancellation rumors started with star Eric Christian Olsen (he plays Deeks) and something that he posted on Instagram. It got fans buzzing about the show possibly wrapping up this spring.

Will we get another season featuring the NCIS: LA team? That’s very unclear, which is why fans should definitely tune in for every new episode that is coming out in Winter and Spring 2022. As a reminder, this next new episode arrives on February 27.

