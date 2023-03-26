NCIS: Los Angeles teases Hetty Lange, showrunner addresses her storyline

NCIS: Los Angeles needs to bring back Hetty Lange.

Linda Hunt plays the character that has been an important part of the series.

In recent years, though, Hetty has been largely absent from the show.

The new episode on March 26 might give viewers some answers.

In a clip shared below, G. Callen and Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride discuss Hetty and her situation.

Does this mean she could be a part of this episode? Or maybe it teases the future plot points.

NCIS: LA showrunner spoke about Hetty’s return

“We don’t get to that point, but it’s put in motion. Let’s put it that way,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told Parade when asked if the team has to rescue Hetty.

It had been thought that the team would need to travel overseas to bring back its leader, but that may not be the case.

“We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty’s storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited,” Gemmill elaborated.

This is all great news because, at the very least, it will give the fans some closure before the series ends.

The clip below is from the March 26 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. It debuts at 10/9c on CBS.

“When the NCIS team receives a cryptic, urgent message, Fatima and Rountree must work together to solve the case; Kilbride plans to visit his son; Callen asks Sam to be his best man,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS: LA episode called Sleeping Dogs.

A few teases about the Callen and Anna wedding

The wedding between Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) was also teased.

“There are a few surprises. We try to put everyone in a really good place and Callen and Anna are two of them. Part of what happens in the finale is Callen getting to a point of contentment and I think that’s why he’s asked Anna to marry him,” Gemmill elaborated.

Providing happiness for the primary couple on the show could be a way to wrap things up this spring.

As mentioned above, the March 26 episode will feature an important moment between Callen and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) that directly impacts the wedding.

More information on the NCIS: LA series finale

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is a two-parter spread across two weeks.

Accompanying the series finale is a special that salutes NCIS: LA and its 14 seasons on television.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.