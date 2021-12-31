NCIS: Los Angeles star LL COOL J tests positive for COVID-19, cancels New Year’s Eve performance

LL COOL J as Special Agent Sam Hanna on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

LL COOL J will appear on the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this week, but he had to cancel his big New Year’s Eve performance.

He was slated to appear on the 2021 version of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but a positive test for COVID-19 has derailed those plans.

It looks like R&B singer Chlöe has also been forced to opt-out of the festivities this year.

There has already been a lot of concern about the New Year’s Eve celebrations this year due to a rise in cases, but ABC is moving forward with plans for their big celebration.

LL COOL J releases a statement about the canceled performance

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” a statement reads that was released by LL COOL J.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“ the statement goes on to read.

According to Deadline, this year’s event will be the 50th year of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve.

LL Cool J Tests Positive For Covid; Cancels Performance On ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ https://t.co/dDT7eLQRQ8 Get our NCIS newsletter! December 29, 2021

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles are on the way

A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles arrives on Sunday, January 2. This is a continuation of Season 13, with a lot of new episodes left to air in the winter and spring. Since only six episodes of the show aired in the fall, NCIS: LA fans should get to enjoy a lot of new content in the back half.

Here is a few sneak peek clips for the new NCIS: LA episode, which was directed by series star Daniela Ruah (she plays Kensi on the show). It will be interesting to see her behind the camera and an excuse is given for why Kensi doesn’t appear on the screen.

There was also some recent drama, as an NCIS: LA extra got arrested on the set due to an ongoing case in the area. It caused quite a lot of buzz on social media, even though the arrest was made without further incident.

Over on the parent show, some NCIS spoilers were revealed about a fan-favorite character returning later this season. No, it’s not Gibbs, but we are still holding out hope that Mark Harmon is going to return to film a few more episodes before he calls it quits for good.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.