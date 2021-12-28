NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek clips for new Season 13 episode available

Chris O’Donnell remains an important part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast in Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek clips for the winter premiere episode are available for fans to watch.

The latest hiatus for NCIS: LA comes to an end with the next new episode airing on Sunday, January 2.

According to the NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopsis, “NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input.”

This new episode is NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 7, and it’s the first of many new installments that fans will get to watch in the back half of the current season.

It’s also worth noting that the winter premiere was directed by Daniela Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: LA cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles winter premiere footage

Below are some clips that have been released in advance of the NCIS: LA winter premiere that will debut on January 2, 2022. It gives a good look at what the team is going to be dealing with.

In the first clip for the episode called Lost Soldier Down, we have Admiral Kilbride speaking to the team about what one of their suspects is saying.

And in this next clip, we get a bit of humor, as Deeks talks about Kensi being on a trip in Mexico. It gives a good reason for Daniela Ruah being behind the camera and not in front of it for the week.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

And in the third clip, we see Special Agent Fatima Namazi (played by Medalion Rahimi) getting caught without her cane as Admiral Kilbride comes into the operations center and seemingly learns that she might have some fears about returning to the field.

Many more episodes of NCIS: LA Season 13 are still to come

Since it has been so long since the last new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles aired, it might be a good idea for fans of the show to go back and watch some of the earlier episodes from Season 13. There are some important tidbits in there that will be referenced again during the winter and spring installments of the show, and all episodes can currently be streamed.

The show is back to filming new episodes and a bit of shocking news came from the set recently. An extra for NCIS: LA got arrested on the set due to a warrant issued in connection to two overdose deaths.

As a reminder, the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 winter premiere arrives on Sunday, January 2.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.