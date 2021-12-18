NCIS: Los Angeles extra arrested on set in connection to overdose deaths

NCIS: Los Angeles is airing new episodes during the 2021-2022 television season. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles extra was arrested on the set of the show this week as they were filming an upcoming episode for Season 13.

According to a report by Deadline, Brandt Osborn was arrested near the corner of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards, where a pedestrian scene was shooting for NCIS: LA.

Osborn is one of three men who have been arrested in connection to two overdose deaths that have taken place recently.

Allegedly, the victims in this case are 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, Christy Giles, and her architect friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

More details on the overdose case

Deadline also reported that the bodies of both victims were “dumped by masked men outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City and Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.”

This is considered to be an ongoing case and more details are expected to be revealed soon. It was also relayed that the arrest did not take place near the stars of the NCIS: LA cast.

‘NCIS: LA’ Set Becomes Part Of Real Life Crime Story As LAPD Arrests Suspect In Overdose Of Death Of Model & Friend https://t.co/0Ih8aT80oU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 17, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 currently airing on CBS

The new season of NCIS: Los Angeles is airing episodes on Sunday nights this year. This is now Season 13 of the hit NCIS spin-off, with a lot of new episodes still left to air in the winter and spring months.

Only six episodes of the current season have already aired, meaning there is a lot more content left to come from the NCIS: Los Angeles cast this year.

The synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 7 was released, giving fans an early look at what will be covered during the winter premiere.

It’s also fun to note that star Daniela Ruah (she plays NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye) directed the upcoming episode. Having her behind the camera means that there will be some writing and reasoning about why the character isn’t on screen much for that week.

The winter premiere for NCIS: LA airs for the first time on Sunday, January 2, so the winter episodes will start rolling out quite soon.

Until the new episodes start arriving, there is plenty of time to go back and re-watch some of the earlier Season 13 content in order to get caught up with everything going on with the characters. To quickly summarize, though, Hetty is out of the office again, Admiral Kilbride is basically in charge, and the show feels a lot different after Eric Beale and Nell Jones left the team.

When you're showing your friend a video and checking every 10 seconds to see their reaction. 😂 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/MN148s1Bov — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) December 10, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.