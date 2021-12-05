NCIS: Los Angeles winter premiere episode synopsis revealed

NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is the director of the winter premiere episode. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is on its winter hiatus, having already aired its fall finale and the last new episode in 2021.

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles doesn’t air until the new year, so we still have a while until it hits CBS.

The great news, though, is that CBS has now released episode information about the NCIS: LA winter premiere.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 7 airs for the first time on January 2, 2022. It’s also noteworthy that star Daniela Ruah (she plays Special Agent Kensi Blye) is the director of that new episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Winter 2022 premiere

Below is the full episode synopsis that CBS released for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Lost Soldier Down. With Ruah behind the camera, it means we won’t see much of Kensi (if at all).

“NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input.”

More episodes of NCIS: LA Season 13 to come

We haven’t seen many new episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles in Fall 2021, but there are many more to come in the back half of the season. Beginning in January 2022, we will start seeing Sunday nights feature new content more often.

Many NCIS: LA fans feel that the changes to the cast have been off-putting, especially with a new person in the chair of Hetty Lange. Most viewers thought that it was only a matter of time until Nell Jones was running the team, but that didn’t end up happening.

At the end of NCIS: LA Season 12, viewers saw the shocking departure of characters Eric Beale and Nell Jones. The tandem had provided a lot of humorous moments over the years and they were also extremely good at their jobs. Losing them also messed with the dynamic of the show and the interactions all of the other characters have in each episode.

Hopefully, when the new NCIS: Los Angeles episodes start airing in Winter 2022, we will get some new stories that allow the current cast members to really stretch themselves. And we are still holding out hope that eventually Eric and Nell will be seen on another episode or two of the show, even if we have to wait a while for it.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.