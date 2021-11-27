NCIS: Los Angeles return date: When is new episode for NCIS spin-off?

Daniela Ruah plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date for Season 13 episodes is still a ways off on the CBS schedule.

Currently, NCIS: LA is on its long winter hiatus, with the last episode of Fall 2021 having already aired.

Unfortunately, the NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale, called Sundown, has already aired on the evening of November 21. The episode centered around a bus full of passengers getting taken hostage and the team having to carry out an extensive investigation to find out why.

Now, the wait is on until NCIS: LA Season 13 returns in January of 2022.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles return date?

As of now, the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will debut on Sunday, January 2. That new episode will be NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 7, and we will likely have to wait a while longer to find out specific details about what the team will be up to that night.

When the details are revealed and the episode synopsis is released by CBS, we will make sure to pass on all the pertinent information about the winter premiere. Until then, the best we can hope for is some behind-the-scenes photos getting posted on social media by the cast and crew.

NCIS: Los Angeles has more episodes left to air this television season

Even though we are now deep into Season 13 of the show, NCIS: Los Angeles fans are still trying to recover from the departure of characters Eric Beale and Nell Jones. Losing them at the end of last season has left the show with a hole that hasn’t been easily filled by the remaining members of the NCIS: LA cast.

It hasn’t helped that Hetty Lange is out of the country again and that she has someone sitting in her chair who isn’t Nell Jones. Having Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride take over the job and become a primary character on the show has come with a good side and a bad side, even though the actor playing the role is really good at it.

Hopefully, when NCIS: LA returns with more Season 13 episodes, we get to see some really strong writing and that there are some new overarching storylines that present intrigue and action during the winter and spring months. It might be needed if we want to see NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 picked up by CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.