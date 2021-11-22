NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays Gary DeMayo? Charles Malik Whitfield guests

Gerald McRaney plays Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is back for a new episode called Sundown.

Within the TV promo airing for this NCIS: LA episode, it looks like there could be a lot of excitement and drama during the hour.

This new episode of the show airs for the first time on Sunday, November 21, and it has an interesting guest star making his debut on the show.

Chicago Med fans may recognize him right away, but actor Charles Malik Whitfield has a lot of credits to his name from over the years.

Who plays Gary DeMayo on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Charles Malik Whitfield has been featured or has guest-starred on a lot of different projects. A lot of people still remember him for his role as Otis Williams in The Temptations mini-series.

Whitfield also appeared as Ben Campbell on Chicago Med, Darius on Last Call, Reverend L.C. Pryce on Empire, and FBI Agent Victor Henriksen on Supernatural.

Some of the films that Whitfield has appeared in are Notorius (Wayne), Fresh (Smokey), Behind Enemy Lines (Rodway), and Couples’ Night (Kev).

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 airs on Sunday nights

The NCIS: LA episode airing on November 21 is just the sixth one for Season 13. It means that there is still a lot of content coming during the winter and spring months.

So far this season, a lot of self-contained episodes have played out with the intent of showing that former Admiral Kilbride is really good at his job. He has taken over a much larger leadership role with Hetty Lange out of the country, again, while also creating additional trust with Callen and Sam.

In our latest look at the TV ratings for the three NCIS shows, the L.A. spin-off is continuing to do well in its 9/8c timeslot on Sunday nights, but the numbers aren’t where they used to be for CBS. It raises some questions about whether or not NCIS: LA Season 14 is in the future.

A lot of changes to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast have taken place recently, including the departure of characters Eric Beale and Nell Jones. Losing that duo has shifted the entire feel for the series and there are a lot of NCIS: LA fans who definitely miss seeing Eric and Nell run the tech side of the operation.

For anyone who needs to catch up on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 episodes, they are all currently available through Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.