NCIS: Los Angeles promo, sneak peeks released for new episode

Kensi and Deeks are working to adopt a child on NCIS: LA Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 6 has a promo and four sneak peeks out for fans to enjoy before the big night.

The show has a week off from new episodes as Adele took over the CBS primetime schedule on November 14.

Now, the NCIS: LA cast is back for an episode that is packed with a lot of action – at least according to the TV promo that is currently running on CBS.

So far, there have only been five new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles this fall, and we are getting very close to the long winter hiatus until the show picks up again in January 2022.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 6 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 6. This new episode is called Sundown and it will debut on Sunday, November 21 at 9/8c on CBS.

“Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.” Get our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: LA TV promo for new episode

Here is the TV promo that is currently running on CBS for the November 21 episode of NCIS: LA:

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek clips for Sundown

There are a series of sneak peek clips that NCIS: LA has up and running for the episode called Sundown.

With this first clip, we get to hear Special Agent Fatima Namazi (played by Medalion Rahimi) breaking down the situation for Admiral Kilbride and the rest of the NCIS team. She basically summarizes what is taking place and what we can expect to see in the episode.

In this next clip, we get to see Sam speaking with a man on a bus that is full of hostages. We get a feel for what is going to be taking place in the episode, and we get to meet the antagonist, Gary DeMayo (played by Charles Malik Whitfield).

This third sneak peek has Deeks and Callen speaking with a woman about the case that they are working on. She gives some more backstory to what Gary (the guy who has the hostages) has been going through that led up to what is taking place within the new episode.

With the final NCIS: LA sneak peek for this episode, we get to see a slightly lighter moment taking place between Kensi and Deeks as they talk about adopting a child and how they are going to handle the whole process.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.