NCIS ratings: Which of the three NCIS shows has the most viewers?

Three different NCIS shows are airing on CBS during Fall 2021, giving fans of the franchise a lot of different choices.

The parent show, NCIS, now airs at 9/8c on Monday nights. And the debut season of NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c on Mondays, using the other show as a great lead-in.

On Sunday nights, Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 9/8c after new episodes of The Equalizer. NCIS: LA used to follow NCIS on Tuesday nights, but CBS moved it out of that slot a few years ago.

Even though it was canceled last spring, there are a lot of NCIS fans who would like to see NCIS: New Orleans brought back for more episodes. That is unlikely to happen, though, especially with the other three shows doing pretty well with the viewers.

Which NCIS show is doing the best in the TV ratings?

Only seven episodes for NCIS Season 19 have aired so far, with the last one introducing McGee’s mother-in-law to NCIS fans. And now, the show is on a hiatus at CBS, so fans are going to have to wait for that next episode.

Through those first seven episodes, NCIS is averaging 7.768 million live viewers per week and a 0.64 in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49.

Airing later on Monday nights, NCIS: Hawai’i is averaging 5.497 million live viewers and a 0.47 in the key demo. The numbers are very good for a show that airs at 10/9c on Mondays.

As for Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles, the spin-off is averaging 5.538 million live viewers late on Sunday evenings. That’s a really good number for the timeslot that late, and the 0.55 for the key demo is also relatively strong.

It’s important to point out that the total viewership numbers go up by several million each week through NCIS fans watching them later on their DVRs or streaming on the Paramount+ application after they have already aired.

Many more NCIS episodes to come this winter and spring

Even though we are running out of new episodes for the trio of NCIS shows that will air in Fall 2021, there are many more new episodes planned for Winter 2022 and then Spring 2022 as well.

As of this moment, there has been no news about NCIS Season 20, NCIS: LA Season 14, or NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 being ordered for next year, but that’s not surprising due to how early we still are in the 2021-2022 television season.

For NCIS fans who want to catch up on any or all of the current season episodes for the shows, they are available through OnDemand and also the Paramount+ application.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8, NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.