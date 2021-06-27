NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 ended with everyone in a happy place.

However, there were two big changes when Nell and Eric left the team and the series. There is also a serial killer who has his eyes on Kensi.

After a delay, CBS finally announced NCIS: Los Angeles was coming back for another season in 2021-22.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13.

Is there going to be a Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Is there going to be a Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles?

In April, CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for its 13th season. This came the same day that CBS also announced a new show, NCIS: Hawaii, would debut and replace the departing NCIS: New Orleans.

They also joined the returning NCIS, which will enter its 19th season.

This was late news for NCIS: Los Angeles fans, as the show was the only established, highly-regarded series CBS didn’t announce the renewal of when it announced NCIS’s return.

The late renewal came because deals were not completed, but both Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J will return for the new season.

Release date latest: When does NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 come out?

There is no word on when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 will prermiere.

The first eight seasons premiered in late September, the ninth on October 1, the next two at the end of September, and the most recent in November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect NCIS: Los Angeles to premiere on either Monday night, September 20 or September 27.

We will update this article when we know for sure when the series is returning to CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 cast updates

Both Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J signed on to return to NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13.

O’Donnell plays G. Callen, the Lead Senior Field Agent and undercover operative attached to the NCIS Office of Special Projects.

LL Cool J is Sam Hanna, a Senior Field Agent attached to OSP and G’s partner.

NCIS: Los Angeles did lose two long-time stars heading into Season 13.

Renée Felice Smith, who played Intelligence agent, Nell Jones, and Barrett Foa, who portrayed tech-consultant, Eric Beale, have left the series.

Gerald McRaney, who has served as a recurring actor since 2014 on NCIS: Los Angeles, was just promoted to a series regular for Season 13.

McRaney plays retired Adm. Hollis Kilbride. He advises the Los Angeles division of the NCIS Special Projects unit during undercover operations.

“When you have an actor of Gerald McRaney’s caliber, you do everything you can to make sure you get him as often as possible,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said.

“Admiral Kilbride has been an esteemed part of our universe for seven years now and we look forward to viewers seeing him come in and shake up our NCIS: LA world.”

Also returning for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 are Linda Hunt (Hetty Lange), Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks), Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), and Caleb Castille (Devin Roundtree).

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 spoilers

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 ended with Eric Beale and Nell Jones leaving the series. The good news is that Hetty looks to return, despite being questionable for a few seasons now.

However, outside of that, the Season 12 finale could easily have been the final episode of the series, as there was nothing really left to question for the upcoming season.

Sam and Callen sat on the beach and they watched Sam’s son’s flight test. Kensi and Deeks went on a picnic together. Fatima opened up to Roundtree about her best friend’s death. Hetty and Kilbride unpacked her weapons.

It seemed like a nice ending.

So, what will happen in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13?

Callen was planning to propose to Anna, but there is the Russian spy Katya who is out to get her. That could play into the story for him, as could the open operations manager’s position that Hetty gave up.

Sam seems to be in a good place now with his son and his girlfriend.

One of the big storylines to watch out for is serial killer David Kessler (Frank Military) receiving a presidential pardon and sending a spooky postcard to Kensie, showing he is coming for her.

There is also the strange fact that Anatoli Kirkin bequeathed Deeks with is crime syndicate. That could be very fun in Season 13 of NCIS.

Fatima and Roundtree should be filling the spot left by Nell and Eric, so expect them to get a lot more screen time to develop their characters for the future.

Finally, there is Hetty, who returned in the finale to stop Kilbride from boxing up her belongings, and she appears to be back in some role for the new season, especially with Nell refusing to fill her position.

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 will premiere.