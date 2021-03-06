NCIS: Los Angeles return date: When is Season 12, Episode 13?

We won’t see LL COOL J and the NCIS: LA cast in a new episode for a little while. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date is definitely not going to be soon enough to keep fans entertained. Most of March will be dedicated to repeat episodes, but at least they will be from Season 12.

CBS has a busy March on Sunday nights, beginning with the Oprah Winfrey interview of Meghan and Harry on March 7. On March 14, CBS is airing the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in primetime.

That will cause three Sunday night shows to be taken off the air for a second straight week.

Then, on Sunday, March 21, the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be airing second-round games on CBS. West Coast viewers might get to see some repeat episodes, but it looks to be a barren night when it comes to The Equalizer, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: NOLA.

There had been hints that NCIS: LA might return with a new episode on March 21, but that doesn’t look to be the case now.

When is NCIS: Los Angeles return date?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 13 looks primed to air for the first time on Sunday, March 28.

The bad news is that this means there is only one new episode of the show for the entire month of March, but at least it then means a lot of new content before the season finale in May.

How many episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12?

Early reports had the number of episodes for Season 12 slated at 18. There is no reason to assume that the number has changed, with plenty of time left this spring to air six more new episodes.

That also gives the writers plenty of time to work up a great season finale for the show.

If the past is any indication of what could be coming up on NCIS: LA, we may be in for some dramatic storylines about Hetty Lange, the relationship between Callen and Anna, and whether or not Kensi and Deeks can become parents.

Is there an NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13?

CBS has not yet revealed if NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 is going to take place. The ratings are still strong enough to warrant additional future episodes of the show, but the network hasn’t made its plans clear.

NCIS: New Orleans did get canceled by CBS, so there is always that risk another one of the other shows could also be on the chopping block. In its place, there are rumors that NCIS: Hawaii could be a new primetime show in fall 2021.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.