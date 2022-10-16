NCIS: Los Angeles delays new episode for East Coast

Bar Paly stars on the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 returns with a new episode on Sunday night, but it is going to be delayed a bit for East Coast viewers.

While the October 16 episode of NCIS: LA appears to still be ready to air at 10 p.m. for the West Coast, it has been adjusted to a later start time for the other coast.

According to an update from CBS, Episode 2 of the new NCIS: LA season begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

In the grand scheme of things, 30 minutes isn’t a lot to push back a show for one night, but it could seem like a really long time to force viewers to wait up late on a Sunday evening.

CBS already made the choice to shift NCIS: Los Angeles to a later time for Fall 2022, bumping it from the 9/8c timeslot that it had controlled last year.

The live ratings for the October 16 episode might take a big hit now, but luckily, viewers can catch up by either recording it on a DVR or streaming the episode on Paramount+ later in the week.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 2 synopsis

“After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home. Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork, and Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement,” reads the full NCIS: LA synopsis for Season 14, Episode 2.

This new episode of the show is called Of Value, and it premieres on the night of October 16.

Some more news from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

Following the premiere episode for Season 14, the NCIS: LA showrunner revealed some Hetty Lange spoilers. It sheds more light on what might or might not be happening with the character played by actress Linda Hunt.

Some other interesting news has been revealed as well, with an image from the NCIS crossover set revealed by one of the stars. It’s a nice treat for the fans as we all wait for the big event to arrive.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.