NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Kessler, Joelle return in Season 12, Episode 17

The new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight is going to be a big one, with Season 12, Episode 17 serving as the penultimate installment for the year.

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is also going to include a lot of important faces, with the characters David Kessler (played by Frank Military), Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush), and Admiral Horace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) all back for more.

We have all been waiting for the moment that Kessler would return for his attempt to exact revenge on Agent Kensi Blye, and it appears that it could be the storyline addressed in the final two episodes of the season.

It also looks like a number of subplots from the season are about to get tied together, which is why CIA Officer Joelle Taylor is also back for another episode. Could this be the final time that we see her character as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 17 synopsis

Below is the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Through the Looking Glass. The episode airs for the first time on Sunday, May 16 and the synopsis gives a really in-depth introduction to what viewers can expect to see during the episode.

“When a Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered, NCIS must work with Joelle (Elizabeth Bogush), who informs them that other CIA operatives are being killed in the same way. Also, Kensi receives a threatening postcard from David Kessler (Frank Military), the sociopath who is obsessed with her, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

NCIS: Los Angeles episode promo

There is also a promo out for this new NCIS: L.A. episode that indicates we could see a lot of drama and action on the night.

NCIS: Los Angeles season finale airing soon

On May 23, we will get to watch the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale. There are some exciting NCIS: L.A. spoilers out there about the episode, which will make it a night that all fans should definitely tune in to watch it live.

The current season is about to come to an end, but the good news is that the show will return with more episodes in the fall. CBS has ordered Season 13 and it means we are going to see a lot more action from the team.

But will everyone from the NCIS: L.A. cast make it through the final two episodes of Season 12? There are a lot of questions about that and even some unconfirmed rumors about Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles. We hope that’s not true, because she has always provided the perfect balance to Eric Christian Olsen’s character of Marty Deeks.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.