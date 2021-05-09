Is Hetty still on NCIS: Los Angeles and what happened with Linda Hunt?

Linda Hunt is great as Hetty Lange on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

So, is Hetty still on NCIS: Los Angeles? It’s an understandable question that fans keep asking about the show. That especially became the case when former Admiral Kilbride told Nell Jones that he didn’t feel Hetty was ever returning.

For nearly 12 years of the show, Henrietta “Hetty” Lange has served as the NCIS Operations Manager out of Los Angeles. The character has been played by actress Linda Hunt during that span.

In several recent seasons, Hetty has been absent for large chunks of time. But each time it happened, there were good reasons for why the character wasn’t on the screen.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Hunt had been in a car accident one summer, leading to her being unable to do a lot of early-season filming. The writers had the character on secret missions until Hunt could return to filming.

Then, during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Hetty suddenly left Nell in charge of the team. Some fans worried that she had left the show, but she isn’t gone yet.

Is Hetty still on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Be aware that the answer to this particular question about whether or not Hetty Lange is still on NCIS: Los Angeles comes with some spoilers. Those spoilers are in regard to what will take place during the rest of Season 12 and how that could impact the future of the show.

Yes, Hetty is still on NCIS: Los Angeles. That’s the short answer. The character is going to appear during the season finale of this season. That episode is scheduled to debut on Sunday, May 23, and it will be a huge night for the NCIS spin-off.

Much like we are going to get some answers about what happened to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles, the season finale is going to give answers about what happened to Eric Beale as well. His situation has been a bit more transparent, as the character pops up every now and then, but he may have a huge impact on Nell’s future based on what he does on the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale.

We don’t have a specific answer about who will be in charge of NCIS: LA when Season 13 begins. That’s still very much up in the air, but we saw during the last episode that Hetty is keeping tabs on Nell.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 arrives in fall 2021

As we just mentioned, CBS has ordered NCIS: LA Season 13. The first episodes will air in the fall, presumably on Sunday nights in the familiar 9/8c time slot.

Make sure to tune in for the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale, though, because star Chris O’Donnell says fans are going to “be pleased” with it.

Nowhere to be seen and still dropping wisdom. That’s Hetty alright. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/towLMLXDzp — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 3, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.