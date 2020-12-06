NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck, Marsha Thomason back as Agent DeChamps

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is going to feature some familiar faces on a new episode of the show.

For the new episode called Cash Flow, actress and model Bar Paly is back as Anna Kolcheck, and Marsha Thomason returns as Agent Nicole DeChamps.

This looks to be a big night of the show, especially considering that it is going to be a double feature on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 12, Episode 4

NCIS Special Agent Nicole DeChamps has appeared on roughly seven episodes of the show spread across several seasons. She tends to work with the NCIS: LA crew on important missions, with actress Marsha Thomason playing the character very well.

Outside of her appearances on NCIS: LA, Thomason is very well known for playing Diana Barrigan on White Collar and for being Naomi Dorrit on Lost. She definitely made her mark with the characters on each show, but some television viewers may remember her from her long run as Nessa Holt on the hit show, Las Vegas.

For fans of NCIS: Los Angeles, though, actress Bar Paly is likely more recognizable due to how long she has played Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck on the show. Her father has already appeared on this season and Sam (LL COOL J) has asked Callen (Chris O’Donnell) about Anna, but we hadn’t seen her on the screen yet.

It’s possible that Anna is back to wrap-up a storyline that would have been concluded during Season 11, but the production of new episodes got suspended due to the global pandemic. That has been the case for a lot of shows, with episodes getting re-written to fit into new seasons.

Now, viewers will get to see Anna back on the screen, which is certain to raise some questions about her on-again and off-again relationship with G. Callen.

Additional guest stars on Season 12, Episode 4 of NCIS: LA include Rachelle Chung as Ashley Liao, Kara Royster as Jojo Ballard, Rene Alvarado as Lincoln Benavidez, Philip Bolden as Marcus Babu, Shelli Boone as Claudia Lazzez, Mauricio Mendoza as Jorge, and Mark Jacobson as Colin.

Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are also featured in the synopsis, hinting that they will have a lot of screen time dealing with a substory.

On an upcoming episode of the show, actress and model Moon Bloodgood is going to return. Is she back as the love interest of Sam Hanna?

That episode is also going to feature the return of Sam’s daughter to the show, but she is going to be played by a new actress.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.