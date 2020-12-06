What time is NCIS: Los Angeles on tonight? Two new episodes coming

NCIS: Los Angeles returns tonight with two new episodes on CBS.

After a week off, the NCIS spin-off is back with a double feature that will entertain fans on Sunday night.

The bad news, though, is that with two new episodes of NCIS: LA, the next episode of NCIS: New Orleans won’t be seen for another week.

It’s also time for the seasonal shift in times for CBS, meaning NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA will now air an hour later than in previous weeks.

What time is NCIS: Los Angeles on tonight?

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 9/8c on Sunday, December 6. For viewers on the East Coast and in the Central time zone, CBS is already advertising that the first new episode will be running at least 30 minutes behind schedule.

The delays due to earlier programming on the network are not expected to impact viewers in the Mountain time zone or on the West Coast. Those times haven’t been impacted yet this season, so that should continue with the new episodes.

Immediately following Season 12, Episode 4 of NCIS: LA will be Episode 5 of the new season. It will begin one hour after the first one began, providing a lot of content for fans of the NCIS: LA cast on the evening.

Synopsis for December 6 NCIS: LA episodes

Below is the synopsis for each new episode that is going to be aired by CBS on December 6.

Season 12, Episode 4 is called Cash Flow, and below is the synopsis for it:

“The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Also, Kensi and Deeks struggle to decide if they are ready to make the leap and buy a house, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Season 12, Episode 5 is called Raising the Dead and the synopsis for it is below:

“In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago. Also, though Eric is desperate to keep Kensi safe, he is forced to leave NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

NCIS: LA spoilers about upcoming episodes

When the show returns for another new episode on December 13, there is going to be a returning member to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, as well as an actress making her debut on the show.

Actress Moon Bloodgood is back and ready to take part in some more drama. And as for the new actress who is debuting, she is replacing another actress whose character has been re-cast on the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.